Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIMFIELD, Ohio-- You don't necessarily have to be big and strong to be brave.

But brave is exactly how to describe 7-year-old Kelsie Matijakovic, a second-grade student at Brimfield Elementary School in Portage County.

Classmates are saluting her courage as she wages battle against a rare genetic disorder.

FOX 8's Jack Shea has the story.