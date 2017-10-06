Authorities in two counties investigate break-ins at Amish-owned businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Ohio-- Holmes County Sheriff's deputies say normally the area near County Road is peaceful and quiet.

Lately, however, they have received several calls of break-ins of Amish businesses. Deputies in Wayne County have also received a couple reports.

“One of the things we realized is criminal do not recognize jurisdictional boundaries,” said Wayne County Capt. Doug Hunter.

“In this case, we had multiple break-ins of Amish businesses right on the Wayne and Holmes county line. We had two and several others in Holmes County. So the sheriff offices of both counties are working together to bring the suspects to justice.”

The break-ins happened from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3.

Deputies said cash and equipment, which is easy carry out, were taken during the burglaries.

If anyone has any information on the crimes, they are asked to call either the Holmes or Wayne county sheriff's offices as soon as possible.