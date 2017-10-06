17-year-old could face charges after posting threats against Green High School

GREEN, Ohio — A 17-year-old could face charges after making threats at Green High School.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 6, deputies responded to the school after reports that the teen posted photos and made threats on social media.

The teen claimed to be at the high school at the time of the post.

Green High School was locked down, and deputies completed a thorough search of the school. The suspect was subsequently found at an Akron address, and the lockdown was lifted at 9:50 a.m.

Charges may be pending the outcome of the investigation.