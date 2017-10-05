Yankees take shot at Indians with LeBron tweet,Tribe fans fight back with hilarious responses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It appears the Yankees are throwing some shade at Indians fans just hours before Game 1 of the ALDS.

The team tweeted a photo taken in 2007 of LeBron James holding out a New York Yankees ball cap. The tweet says: #PinstripePride.

During a "friendly" wager with our sister station, WPIX Thursday morning, the New York anchors also mentioned that photo.

**Watch that exchange in the video above**

James, who grew up a Yankees fan, very visually supported the Indians last year in journey to the World Series.

At one point he joked he wanted to trademark the term "Cleveland WINdians," and emphasized that the entire team was inspiring youth.

After their World Series loss, LeBron sent the Tribe a very special message saying: “You guys did something nobody would ever think you guys could do, and we’re very proud of you. You guys got nothing to hang your heads about. Use it as inspiration and get ready for next year.”

We're ready, LeBron!

Here are just a few reactions to the Yankees on Twitter:

He was young and naive, TONY. Now he knows better. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Ke84cIRAfy — Bird 🐥 (@BurdsIVue) October 5, 2017

10 years ago. Try harder please. pic.twitter.com/NH0cAdueGr — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) October 5, 2017

This unchecked aggression will not stand! @indians twitter please deal with this. pic.twitter.com/sd9Fe9leIY — Mr. Cooper (@MrCooperLHS) October 5, 2017

Don't believe everything you see on the internet, original photo here folks. 😉#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/kiWRX5TKu9 — Lauren Arnone Dodge (@Jokerscuckoo) October 5, 2017