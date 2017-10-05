TMZ: Las Vegas shooter booked Chicago hotel overlooking music festival attended by 400,000

CHICAGO — Stephen Paddock may have had his sights set on Lollapalooza in Chicago, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Paddock — the man who killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at a shooting in Las Vegas — booked two rooms at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago during the music festival in early August that was attended by more than 400,000 people — including former first daughter Malia Obama.

TMZ said both rooms had a checkout of August 6th. That’s the date the music festival ended.

The hotel had a direct view of the main stage as well as several adjoining stages. According to TMZ, the rooms also overlooked the main entrance and exit. Paddock reportedly requested rooms with a view of Grant Park, where the concert was being held. Law renforcement sources said escaping a shooting would have been very difficult because of the park’s proximity to the river.

Sources told TMZ that Paddock never checked into the hotel.

