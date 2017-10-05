Three sleeping in bedroom when SUV came crashing in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three people were sound asleep when an SUV came crashing into their bedroom, police said.

It happened at a house on E. 174th Place and Dynes Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cleveland police said they arrested the driver of the SUV, who has not been identified, for operating a vehicle while impaired.

One woman inside the house said she suffered minor injuries. She refused transport by EMS. Two others in the bedroom were not injured.

Cleveland firefighters told the family to stay out of the house until it can be inspected by the building department later this morning.

The family said they were going to stay with relatives.