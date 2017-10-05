Go
Search
Replay:
Fox 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
66°
Low
55°
High
75°
Akron/Canton
64°
Low
59°
High
73°
See complete forecast
These Jackets Will Keep You Both Stylish and Warm!
Posted 12:24 pm, October 5, 2017, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Summit Mall
3265 W. Market Street
Akron, OH 44333
THE RIZZO SHOW
SUNDAY 11PM
Unscripted. Uncensored.
Popular
Suspect in Barberton active shooter situation in custody after gunfire exchange with police
TMZ says Tom Petty is still ‘clinging to life’
Man shot at Las Vegas country music festival dies after saving wife
At least 50 dead, 400 hurt in Las Vegas music festival shooting
Latest News
Mother accused of binding 4-year-old with belts, then setting him on fire in bathtub
Seen on TV: 10/5/17
Home invasion suspect dies after being stabbed by homeowner
Yankees take shot at Indians with LeBron tweet,Tribe fans fight back with hilarious responses
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: October 5, 2017
News
Are you owed money? Over $3M in unclaimed funds in Summit County
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: August 23, 2017
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: August 31, 2017
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: August 2, 2017
News
Akron Marathon organizers prepare for unseasonably warm temperatures
News
Tribe takes on Yankees tonight in Game 1 of ALDS — here’s what you should know if you’re in CLE
New Day Cleveland
August 13, 2017 Road Trip: Highland Square
News
Summit Metro Parks ranger accused of roughly arresting elderly couple after they honked horn at him
News
Woman accused of pocketing donations meant for victims of deadly Coventry Township crash
News
It’s National Voter Registration Day — here’s where you can register…
New Day Cleveland
Highland Square Road Trip: Mr. Zubs
New Day Cleveland
Highland Square Road Trip: Angel Falls Coffee
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.