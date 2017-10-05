Show Info: October 5, 2017

Scene 75

Looking for a place that makes you feel like a kid again? It’s a brand new indoor entertainment complex with something for all ages!

3688 Center Rd (Route 303)

Brunswick, OH 44212

(234) 803-1100

https://www.scene75.com/

Duluth Trading Company

You may have seen their commercials on TV, but today marks their official grand opening! Natalie even got a lesson in axe throwing!

35455 Chester Road

Avon, Ohio

440-695-3768

https://www.duluthtrading.com/

Summit Mall

Winter wear for men can be dull and dreary. That’s why we called in the expert!

3265 W. Market Street

Akron, OH 44333

Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons

Another great way to spend your weekend? Laughing at Hilarities with Greg Fitzsimmons!

Tonight – Saturday

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Western Reserve Group

When it comes to insurance companies, there are a lot of options. President Kevin Day discussed how Western Reserve Group is different!

http://www.wrg-ins.com/

Dr. Marc

What do young athletes need to eat? How much protein? What about Carbs? Dr. Marc gave us the scoop this morning!

Mortach Financial

This morning we hung out with Dave Mortach and played a game of retirement fact or fiction!

http://www.mortachfinancial.com