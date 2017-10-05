Show Info: October 5, 2017
Scene 75
Looking for a place that makes you feel like a kid again? It’s a brand new indoor entertainment complex with something for all ages!
3688 Center Rd (Route 303)
Brunswick, OH 44212
(234) 803-1100
https://www.scene75.com/
Duluth Trading Company
You may have seen their commercials on TV, but today marks their official grand opening! Natalie even got a lesson in axe throwing!
35455 Chester Road
Avon, Ohio
440-695-3768
https://www.duluthtrading.com/
Summit Mall
Winter wear for men can be dull and dreary. That’s why we called in the expert!
3265 W. Market Street
Akron, OH 44333
Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons
Another great way to spend your weekend? Laughing at Hilarities with Greg Fitzsimmons!
Tonight – Saturday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Western Reserve Group
When it comes to insurance companies, there are a lot of options. President Kevin Day discussed how Western Reserve Group is different!
http://www.wrg-ins.com/
Dr. Marc
What do young athletes need to eat? How much protein? What about Carbs? Dr. Marc gave us the scoop this morning!
Mortach Financial
This morning we hung out with Dave Mortach and played a game of retirement fact or fiction!
http://www.mortachfinancial.com