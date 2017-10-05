NRA open to regulation of ‘bump stock’ device used by Las Vegas shooter

Posted 3:28 pm, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:37PM, October 5, 2017

A memorial for the victims of Sunday's shooting is seen along the Las Vegas Strip on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The makeshift memorial made with candles, flowers and mementos was created after a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 500. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The National Rifle Association says the “bump stocks” device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be “subject to additional regulations.”

In a statement on Thursday, the NRA says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.

The organization which holds a powerful sway over members of Congress dismissed some of the initial response from lawmakers who have pressed for more gun control.

Said the NRA: “Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks.”

The statement came from NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox.

Continuing coverage of the Las Vegas shooting here

Related stories