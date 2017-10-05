Netflix raising subscription prices for most popular plans

Netflix is upping its prices.

Subscribers to the streaming video service who are on the basic plan don’t have to worry — that price will remain at $7.99 per month.

Subscribers who get the standard plan, however, will see their bill go from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. And the premium tier will cost $13.99 rather than $11.99.

Mashable reports that the increases will go into effect in November. Subscribers will be notified first.

Netflix released the following statement to Mashable:

“From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster.”

The last time Netflix upped prices was in 2014. Many subscribers, however, were grandfathered in to their existing plans for some time.

