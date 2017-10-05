Mother accused of binding 4-year-old with belts, then setting him on fire in bathtub

**Warning: The details of this story are extremely disturbing**

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- A Wisconsin mother is accused of setting her 4-year-old son on fire before binding him with several belts, causing his death.

WITI reports that Amelia Di Stasio, 23, faces charges of first degree intentional homicide in the death of her son, Antonio, who had autism.

It happened in their apartment last week. At around 7:30 a.m., authorities were called to reports of smoke coming from the building. Inside, investigators say they found Antonio's body in the bathtub.

His body was tied with seven belts and was badly burned. A pet guinea pig was found drowned in its cage next to the tub.

A neighbor allegedly told police she heard the boy yell, "Please mommy stop. I won't do it again." Before fire trucks arrived, an other witness said she saw Di Stasio climb out of her apartment window and run away. She was eventually found by police.

Police said an open bottle of cooking oil was found near the tub. They found searches for "how cannibals die" and how to kill a cannibal" on her cell phone.

There was also a message board on her phone with posts about killing cannibals with fire, stating they liked to "bathe in oil."

Di Stasio's father, Ralph, said the whole thing is hard to accept.

