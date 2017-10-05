Moody Blues, Eurythmics, Radiohead among 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees

The nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been released.

The list is:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

According to a release from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, to be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of induction. They had to release their first official recording no later than 1992.

Nine out of this year’s 19 nominees are on the ballot for the first time. Those include: Eurythmics, Dire Straits, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Radiohead, Rage Against Machine and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 900 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

The Rock Hall will again give fans the opportunity to participate in the selection process.

Starting Oct. 5 through Dec. 5, fans can visit rockhall.com/vote to cast votes for who they believe should be inducted. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a fans ballot that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees.

The official 2018 inductees will be announced in December 2017. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions will be held at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.