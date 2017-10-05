× Man accused of shooting at Norton police now charged with attempted murder

NORTON, Ohio– The man accused of firing at officers near the Norton-Barberton border is now facing several charges.

Police were called to Barber Road Storage South at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an armed man.

David Michael Havrilek, 41, of Akron, started shooting at officers without saying a word, police said. Officers returned fire and the suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound in the exchange. No officers were injured.

Havrilek was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons under a disability and one count of inducing panic. Akron police also charged him for an assault involving a hospital nurse, according to Norton police.

The suspect remains at Akron General Hospital.

Police said he has an extensive and violent criminal record.

