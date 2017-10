CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man has been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old child.

According to Cleveland police, officers were flagged down in the area of West 150th Street near Emery to reports of an unresponsive child.

Officers were originally told the child was injured due to a fall.

The child was taken to the hospital and later died.

After further investigation, Emmanuel Galarza, 28, was arrested.