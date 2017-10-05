Lil John buzzes around on anniversary of Indians-Yankees ‘bug game’

CLEVELAND-- Ten years ago on Thursday the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees met in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Thanks to the pesky midges off of Lake Erie and an RBI single from Travis Hafner, the Tribe got the W and went onto the ALCS.
As the Indians and Yankees face each other again in the ALDS, we thought we'd give Cleveland a little help. That's why FOX 8 legend Lil John went for a spin around Progressive Field dressed as the nuisance insect.
You'll just have to watch the video.
