Home invasion suspect dies after being stabbed by homeowner

AKRON, Ohio — A man accused of breaking in to an Akron home died after being stabbed by the homeowner.

According to Akron police reports, it happened at roughly 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Blanche Street to reports of a stabbing victim. The victim was found inside a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix parked in the driveway. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

While officers were at that location on Blanche Street, a resident in the 1300 block of Girard Street reported a burglary at his home. He said two men, armed with a handgun, got into the home by removing a window air conditioning unit.

The resident said he stabbed one of the suspects in the chest.

The suspects then fled the home and drove to Blanche Street, where they called for paramedics.

The surviving suspect, Kesean K. Brown, 24, has been charged with aggravated burglary. Additional charges are expected.