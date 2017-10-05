FOX 8 auctioning our own mini baseballs to benefit Cleveland Indians Charities

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians have an amazing lineup on and off the field. That includes a collection of baseballs resembling members of the team.

FOX 8 News was inspired by their creativity and decided to try our hand at the craft. We created our own team of mini balls that look like our TV personalities, including Stefani Schaefer, Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel.

We’re now auctioning off the baseballs to benefit Cleveland Indians Charities. The auction closes at 4 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Click here to bid on the FOX 8 mini baseballs

The real Indians mini balls were made by pitchers Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco. The pair had a few rules for their tiny team: they could only use items found around the clubhouse and they only worked on them while the team was winning.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians mini balls here