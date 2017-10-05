Fans report issues with MLB Ballpark app ahead of Indians ALDS game

CLEVELAND– Several fans who purchased tickets to see the Indians play the Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series are having issues.

Fans reported not being able to open the MLB Ballpark app to access their tickets or the tickets aren’t displaying. Certain types of tickets aren’t available to print ahead of time.

The Indians posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that they are aware of the issues with the app and they are working on it. Staff members have tables set up at the entrances to the park to help fans through the problem.

Gates at Progressive Field open at 5:30 p.m. Games starts at 7:38 p.m.