Do you recognize them? Vandals trespass, spray paint rides at Geauga Lake

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — Police are trying to identify a group of suspects accused of vandalizing rides after trespassing on the Geauga Lake property last month.

According to Bainbridge Township police, it happened Sept. 30. The suspects were seen trespassing in the early morning hours.

They spray painted rides that were meant for other amusement parks along with numerous landscaping items.

Some of the words spray painted on the items include: Ganko, Joyce and Fingers. Images of the suspects were caught on video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Bainbridge police at 440-543-8252.