Cleveland police supervisor convicted of paying for sex serves 10 days in jail

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland police supervisor was convicted of paying for sex and did 10 days in jail, yet he’s still on the job.

Records show Sgt. Mark Reilly faced charges for engaging in sexual activity for hire nine times. He plead no contest to five charges and four others were dropped.

In June, Cleveland Judge Joseph Zone sentenced Reilly to 10 days in jail and probation.

Meantime, the I-Team learned Reilly has been working for months at police headquarters on restricted duty. That is, not dealing with the public.

The city said just last week the sergeant had a disciplinary hearing before the safety director. That means he could face internal punishment. Since the hearing was before the safety director, the punishment could include a suspension of more than 10 days. Potentially, Reilly could even be fired.

The charges against the sergeant grew out of an investigation into a prostitution ring near West 44th Street in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office indicted a man suspected of running the operation. He also had a locksmith business there. His trial has been set for next month.

Records show Reilly was allowed to serve his sentence in the Solon jail. That lock-up is much smaller and quieter than the Cleveland jail.

Reilly did not return a phone message left for him.