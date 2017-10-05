Body cam video shows scene when Uniontown officer was shot four times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONTOWN, Ohio– Sgt. David White says he doesn’t need to watch the video from his police-issued body camera to help remember the details of July 9. It was the night he was shot four times.

“It plays in my head all the time,” White told FOX 8 on Thursday. “I will never forget it.”

Uniontown police released the body camera video a week after a Stark County grand jury found the officer-involved shooting justified. The suspect was killed.

“My partner and I were not expecting this on a Sunday night,” White said.

White and his partner were responding to a domestic violence call at a home in the evening of July 9. Body camera video shows people running from the house when officers arrived.

“He’s got a gun, he’s got a gun,” a man can be heard screaming on the video.

When officers went to the house, they tried telling the suspect to come out.

“I could see the left side of his face and the gun. And that’s when I jumped backwards and off the porch,” White said.

A few minutes later, White saw the suspect in the garage on a motorcycle, holding a rifle.

White went inside the garage, ordered him not to move and when the suspect did not comply , White tried to taser him. The suspect then shot White four times.

Officers returned fire and the suspect, Ryan Probst, 28, was shot and killed.

White was able to make it to his cruiser. He used his cell phone to call his wife and then his chief.

The chief, who lived nearby, rushed to the scene. The chief and White’s partner provided first aid while they waited for an EMS.

“They saved my life, no doubt in my mind,” White said.

His partner, asked that we don’t name him or show him, because he sometimes works undercover.

White spent a couple weeks in the hospital and is still recovering. He said he will need another surgery early next year. He hopes to return to the jobs he loves soon.

“I want to come back,” White said. “Just to show I can come back.”