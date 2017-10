NORTHFIELD CENTER, Ohio — Mariah Carey is heading to the Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield Center for her celebrated holiday tour, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

She’ll perform the day before Thanksgiving at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 6 at the Rocksino Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date.