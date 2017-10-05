10 years since Indians and Yankees played ALDS ‘bug game’

CLEVELAND– Thursday night the Cleveland Indians will take on the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

Ten years, the teams met at the same place, where a little insect caused a big problem.

On Oct. 5, 2007, a swarm of midges descended on the then-named Jacobs Field. It was the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS.

The annoying insects particularly pestered Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain in what became known as the “bug game.” The New York infielders and umpires passed around cans of bug spray.

The game went into extra innings. Then, there was another swarm when Cleveland’s Travis Hafner hit a game-winning RBI single. It scored Kenny Lofton and Hafner was mobbed by teammates.

The Indians went on to win the ALDS that year, 3-1. They fell to Boston in the AL Championship Series.

