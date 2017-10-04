Go
Search
Replay:
Fox 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
75°
Low
57°
High
82°
Akron/Canton
81°
Low
59°
High
79°
See complete forecast
Tips for Dating After Divorce!
Posted 1:22 pm, October 4, 2017, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
It's Just Lunch
www.itsjustlunchcleveland.com
Pet Place
Get your animal fix with FOX 8’s Pet Place!
Popular
Suspect in Barberton active shooter situation in custody after gunfire exchange with police
TMZ says Tom Petty is still ‘clinging to life’
Man shot at Las Vegas country music festival dies after saving wife
At least 50 dead, 400 hurt in Las Vegas music festival shooting
Latest News
Celebrate National Taco Day with Smokin Q’s!
Best Ways to Style for Fall!
Tips for Dating After Divorce!
Great ideas from AJ Petitti on how to transform your summer flowerpots into gorgeous fall planters
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: October 4, 2017
News
Signed, sealed, not delivered: What happened to couple’s wedding invitations?
News
Deputy chief recalls memorable career as he says goodbye to Cleveland
Entertainment
News
Reports say Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby with Cavs’ Tristan Thompson
News
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby giraffe makes his debut
Sports
‘He was holding on to see the entire streak:’ Indians fan passes away after 22 wins
News
FOX 8’s faceballs for charity: New lineup of mini baseballs featuring your favorites
Morning Show
News
Thanks a million!: Special admission price at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo available this weekend
News
Two years since woman killed in Cleveland party bus shooting; Case remains unsolved
News
City of Cleveland dedicates ‘Robert Godwin Sr. Way’ to Facebook murder victim
News
Owner says stolen pet mini pig named Spam found dead
News
Sports
Browns release Calvin Pryor after fight with teammate
News
School district will take parents to court over students’ unpaid lunches
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.