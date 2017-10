Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We stayed on the warm side of a cool front Wednesday just before temperatures start to make a modest temperature retreat.

That retreat comes with a chance for showers/thunder tonight.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

We are able to subtract the shower threat for Game 1 of the baseball playoffs at Progressive Field. Rain delays for Game 2 on Friday may be problematic and lead to a postponement. Stay tuned! Go Tribe!