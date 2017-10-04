Show Info: October 4, 2017
Yellow Creek Trading Company
Here’s a great place to grab some fall decor!
1685 Main St.
Peninsula, OH 44264
330-657-2444
www.yellowcreektrading.com
Dating after Divorce or Death
Jumping back in the dating pool after divorce or even death comes with its own set of challenges! Gina Marciniak, professional matchmaker, shared some tips!
www.itsjustlunchcleveland.com
Smokin Q’s
We’re celebrating National Taco Day with Executive Chef Zach Ladner!
www.smokinqbbq.com
The Style Foundry
Megan Moran had three big tips to help you get ready for fall!
Beachwood’s Fall Festival – October 8th
Cleveland Flea – October 14th
Hudson Flea – October 21st
www.thestylefoundrycle.com
Canary Travel
http://www.canarytravel.com
Weavers Fine Furniture of Sugarcreek
Here’s another excuse to make a trip to Amish Country!
7011 Old Route 39
Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
330-852-2701
http://www.weaverfurniture.com/
McDonald’s
Fall brings new flavors to McDonald’s!
www.mcdonalds.com