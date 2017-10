BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Several police departments are searching for a chase suspect who crashed early Wednesday.

Broadview Heights police tried to pull over a gray Chevy sedan around 2:30 a.m. when the driver took off, reaching speeds of over 80 miles per hour.

The suspect hit a mailbox and drove through two yards before crashing into a parked car in a driveway on West Wallings Road near Richard Road.

The driver then ran into a wooded area.