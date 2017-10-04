Police: 911 call may have prevented much worse when man fired on officers in Barberton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio -- Police say initial 911 calls may have prevented a much more serious situation Tuesday night, when a man fired on officers with an assault rifle in Barberton.

Police say the suspect was actually seen by bystanders standing under one of the storage units with an assault rifle.

"People saw him there," said Barberton Police Chief Vince Morber. "A dude at a storage unit with a gun."

Police were called to the the Barber Road Storage Unit at around 7:30 p.m.

They say that without a word, when they arrived there, the man, David Michael Havrilek, 41, started shooting.

Police fired back, and Havrilek was hit at least once. He was in custody and taken to the hospital by around 9:30 p.m.

Police say he is from Akron and has an extensive and violent criminal record. At this point, a motive isn't known. But he was the only one injured.

During the incident, police evacuated the town’s high school and sports’ fields and set up a perimeter from Interstate 76 to Barberton High School. Some local businesses were also evacuated.

