Mentor Taco Bell heavily damaged after vehicle drives through window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio - People often joke about “making a run for the border” after partying, but an intoxicated man in Mentor rammed his car through a Taco Bell.

Investigators say, it happened late Sunday night as the Mentor Avenue store was closing down the dining room.

33-year-old Troy Phillips and a female had been fighting inside the restaurant and were then in the parking lot arguing.

Lt. Mike Majernik says the female tried to leave, but as she sat behind the wheel, Troy dove into the Ford Fusion.

“At which time she exited the vehicle,” said Lt. Majernik. “And he got into the vehicle, tried to speed away, lost control and crashed into front of Taco Bell.”

A large window and brick wall were obliterated as the front of the vehicle crashed into the store. Tables and chairs were knocked over and shattered glass sprayed across the dining room.

When police arrived they found Troy injured and laying on the ground near the vehicle.

“He sustained a pretty good injury to his eye,” said Lt. Majernik. “Officers talked to him, he admitted he’d had a lot to drink, it was obvious he was impaired.”

First responders took him to a local hospital where the situation escalated.

Phillips, who has a lengthy violent criminal record and is out on parole for robbery, began threatening officers.

“In today's day and age, as police officers we don’t take threats against us lightly,” said Lt. Majernik. “We take them very seriously.”

Phillips is facing numerous charges for OVI, the crash, threats, giving police fake names and violating his parole.

Meanwhile the Taco Bell sustained significant damage.

The dining room is closed indefinitely but the drive through is open.

Lt. Majernik says, it's just lucky and incredible no one was hurt.