I TEAM: crime witnesses are texting 9-1-1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a growing number of people texting 9-1-1 instead of calling in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, including a witness to a robbery in progress.

The I TEAM revealed that the new texting 9-1-1 system went on-line in July. Now we’ve obtained the messages from Sunday during the report of a chilling crime.

Records show a dispatcher texted,” Do you need the Police, the Fire Department or an Ambulance?” The witness texted, “I think my neighbor is being robbed…”

The dispatcher then wrote back, “How is your neighbor being robbed?” The witness responded, “He was coming home and I think they hid in the driveway. He pulled in and started yelling and they went inside.”

It happened Sunday morning on West 129th in Cleveland. The witness watched it all unfold, and he called for help without saying a word, the safest way he knew how.

The dispatcher asked, “Did you see any weapons?” The witness answered, “I can’t see without being seen.” Dispatch: “Understand.” Witness: “Hurry.”

The I TEAM checked. Since the program began, dispatchers working with police agencies in the county have taken nearly 60 text 911 messages. A domestic violence victim texted after she'd been beaten. Someone locked in a bathroom texted while afraid of something in the house. And people have sent in anonymous tips on crimes and more.

Back at Sunday’s crime scene, neighbors are glad the new way to call 9-1-1 worked. Ross Cumberledge said, “I think it’s great if it gets first responders to the scene quicker and actually protects those who are reporting crimes in progress.”

The witness behind Sunday’s text messages is so concerned about his safety he didn’t want to talk about it. In fact, a robber even fired a shot at an officer. The officer was not hit. But this case gives you a glimpse of how the texting 9-1-1 system is having an impact on your streets.

We checked with Cleveland Police for the latest on the investigation. We did not hear back.