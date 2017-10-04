Having children after breast cancer — New breakthroughs help women preserve their fertility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Fox 8 News in the Morning is working with the Cleveland Clinic to bring you new information about breakthroughs in diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

One of the biggest breakthroughs is the ability for a woman to preserve her fertility while undergoing chemotherapy. Dr. Halle Moore is an oncologist with Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and she explained to Fox 8's Kristi Capel how some of these new techniques work.

Erin McGinty is a breast cancer survivor who incorporated this new breakthrough in her treatment plan and shared her very personal story.