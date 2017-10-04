Fumes force evacuation of Kenston school for second straight day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAINBRIDGE Twp. Ohio - One day after ten students and a teacher experienced dizziness because of fumes being drawn into Kenston Middle School, the building was evacuated again on Wednesday when four more teachers and three students experienced the same symptoms.

The district on Tuesday said the problem was from an adhesive that was being used by a roofing contractor.

While the work is being done after hours and in the evenings, lingering fumes from the adhesive were being drawn into the building by air handlers.

On Tuesday, school administrators said the problem impacted two eighth grade classrooms.

Following Wednesday's episode, the regional Hazardous Materials Team and representatives from the Geauga Health District were also involved in examining the problem and offering advice.

Geauga Health Commissioner Bob Weisdack told Fox 8 News on Wednesday that his office was fielding numerous calls from parents concerned about what their children may have been exposed to inside the school.

Weisdack, who has expertise in these kind of scenarios, says in smaller concentrations the chemicals, which he calls Volatile Organic Compounds, can cause dizziness, nausea and headaches. In larger concentrations they can make more susceptible people pass out.

He says they are only life-threatening in very large concentrations.

In most cases, the fumes displace oxygen creating the symptoms, but once the people affected start to breathe fresh air again the symptoms should dissipate and should not linger.

"What it appears to us is that the concentration was still minor at that time but it was starting to show some signs and symptoms among the students and the teachers," said Weisdack.

On Wednesday, students from the middle school were evacuated to the nearby high school where parents were instructed to pick them up.

The district released a written statement in which they said the middle school would remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

All after-school activities at the middle school were also cancelled.

Weisdack says the school will be monitored for any trace of the fumes before students will be allowed back in.

"We indicated to them that we would recommend that they cease all roofing operations at this time which the school feels is appropriate. They will not be doing any roofing until the end of school and there will not be any individuals inside those classrooms and they also agreed that they would open the windows and put fans up so they can ventilate any and all of the fumes or vapors out of those rooms," said Weisdack.

"From what we understand from our discussion, the assistant superintendent said they agreed to close the school for at least Thursday and Friday and then there would be tests taken inside the school rooms themselves to see if there are any levels that would have any effect on the students or the teachers," he added.

Late Wednesday, the district announced that the fire department had cleared the building and that parents and their students would be allowed in Thursday to retrieve belongings.

More on this story, here.