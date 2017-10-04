× Fumes cause evacuation at Kenston Middle School for second day

BAINBBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– For the second day in a row, Kenston Middle School was evacuated.

Firefighters and paramedics are responding to the school on Snyder Road Wednesday morning for reports of teachers falling ill, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, 10 students and one staff members were taken to area hospitals with dizziness.

Kenston Local Schools Superintendent Nancy Santilli said the illness was caused by fumes from a roofing adhesive on an ongoing construction project. She said the two affected classrooms had been ventilated so the school would be open the following day.