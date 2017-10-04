Full list: More than 55 stores to be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

The list is out!
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — and that means holiday shopping.
But if you like to shop on Thanksgiving, you’ll be out of luck at several stores this year.
BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list more than 55 stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017. In a press release, the website said it reached out to representatives from each store over the past month.
So far, according to the website, it’s the largest list compiled yet by early October.
The list is:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
At Home
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Burlington
Cabela’s
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
P.C. Richard & Son
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
The website says most stores closed on Thanksgiving are doing so to give employees and customers can spend the holiday with their friends and family.
