Full list: More than 55 stores to be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

The list is out!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner — and that means holiday shopping.

But if you like to shop on Thanksgiving, you’ll be out of luck at several stores this year.

BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list more than 55 stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017. In a press release, the website said it reached out to representatives from each store over the past month.

So far, according to the website, it’s the largest list compiled yet by early October.

The list is:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

The website says most stores closed on Thanksgiving are doing so to give employees and customers can spend the holiday with their friends and family.

**For much more, click here**

What do you think?