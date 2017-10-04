Fall foliage forecast: Nearing peak time to view Ohio’s beautiful changing leaves

CLEVELAND– While temperatures are above average, trees across Ohio are feeling the effects of fall.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources monitors fall foliage. It offers an up-to-date report of leaf conditions at Ohio state parks.

On Wednesday, it reported leaves at Alum Creek State Park in Delaware is nearing their peak.

Trees at Trianagle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve in Ravenna, Geneva State Park, Findley State Park in Wellington, Mohican State Park in Perrysville, Malabar Farm State Park in Lucas, Salt Fork State Park in Lore City and Mt. Gilead State Park in Mt. Gilead are changing.

Most areas in southern Ohio still have green leaves, according to ODNR.

Common trees in Ohio, like oak, black cherry, dogwood and sumac turn red, while ash, beech, birch, hickory, cottonwood and sycamore turn yellow. Expect mixed colors from buckeye, red maple, sweetgun and sassafras.

