Experts explain how to talk to kids about tragedy after Las Vegas shooting

Many are working to cope with the shooting massacre that happened this week in Las Vegas.

Psychology Today reports that the way adults respond to tragic events can actually shape their child’s core beliefs.

When tragic events like the Las Vegas shooting occur, it can be hard to know what to say to kids, according to Psychology Today.

May parents’ first instinct might be to avoid the subject and hope their kids don’t hear about it. But experts say most of them will catch on on some level.

Experts say to tell them bad things happen and not to try and hide it from kids.

It doesn’t mean you should share every detail of a tragic event. Instead, expert say to give kids as much information as they can safely handle and use it as a teachable moment.

