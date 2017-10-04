David Makes Eddie Murphy’s Chili

Eddie Murphy’s CHILI

3 lbs. stew meat, trimmed to 1/2″ pieces

2 onions, minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

2 seeded jalapenos, minced

1/4 cup chili powder

1- 28 oz can diced tomatoes

1- 15 oz can stewed tomatoes

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

4 cups water

1 bottle of beer (domestic)

Olive Oil

Trim stew meat to 1/2″ thickness and season. Using a tablespoon of Olive Olive and a Dutch oven, brown meat in batches.

Remove meat from Dutch oven, set aside. Soften onions, garlic and jalapenos in Dutch oven with 1 tablespoon of Olive Oil. Return meat to vegetable mixture and stir in chili powder.

Add remaining ingredients (diced tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, vinegar, water, beer) and simmer until thick (Approximately 2 hours.)