David Makes Eddie Murphy’s Chili
3 lbs. stew meat, trimmed to 1/2″ pieces
2 onions, minced
8 garlic cloves, minced
2 seeded jalapenos, minced
1/4 cup chili powder
1- 28 oz can diced tomatoes
1- 15 oz can stewed tomatoes
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
4 cups water
1 bottle of beer (domestic)
Olive Oil
Trim stew meat to 1/2″ thickness and season. Using a tablespoon of Olive Olive and a Dutch oven, brown meat in batches.
Remove meat from Dutch oven, set aside. Soften onions, garlic and jalapenos in Dutch oven with 1 tablespoon of Olive Oil. Return meat to vegetable mixture and stir in chili powder.
Add remaining ingredients (diced tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, vinegar, water, beer) and simmer until thick (Approximately 2 hours.)