Mantua police chief: Crestwood football incident doesn’t appear to be criminal

MANTUA, Ohio — The Crestwood High School football team will be sitting out another game, as police and school officials continue to investigate an alleged incident.

But Mantua Police Chief H.W. Buchert told Fox 8 that his department has finished that investigation and forwarded the case to the county prosecutor for review.

“At this time it appears to be a school incident and not criminal,” said Buchert, who added that the victim was not injured. “But we want the prosecutor to review it and make a final decision.

The chief said the incident happened July 28 and was reported to schools last month. He said all football players involved were interviewed.

School officials released this statement to Fox 8 Tuesday:

“Due to the ongoing investigation that is currently in place, Crestwood High School is cancelling the bonfire scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, as well as their Friday night, October 6th, home football game against James A. Garfield High School,” the release states. ” The homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday, October 7, will proceed as planned.”

Last Friday , the Crestwood Local School District suspended all High School football operations.

