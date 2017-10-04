Cleveland police arrive as suspects drag away ATM; Chase terminated

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that happened Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.

The suspects used two vans to take the ATM from the American Food Mart at Woodhill Road and Woodland Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. The first van was left running in the building.

Officers arrived as the second van was feeling the parking lot. Police said the rear tailgate was open, and officers could see the ATM and several suspects inside.

Cleveland policy does not allow chasing suspects for property damage so the pursuit was terminated after a few seconds, police said.