70 guns stolen from Garfield Heights home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– About 70 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were stolen from a house in Garfield Heights on Friday.

Officers were called to the home at about 6 a.m. The victims told police they were asleep when two men pointed guns at them and demanded cash.

According to the police report, the suspects kept asking where the money and guns were. Then, one of the suspects knocked a mirror off the wall, revealing a safe.

The men filled pillow cases with guns and ammo from the wall safe. Much of the ammunition was for 9 mm and .22 caliber guns, the police report said.

The thieves also took a water jug that was half full of coins and some jewelry.