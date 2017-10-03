What you need to know if you’re downtown for the Indians ALDS series
CLEVELAND – It’s time for everyone to “RallyTogether” as the Tribe begins post season play for the 2017 season.
The first playoff game, Game 1 of the American League division series is Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30. Since the start time is close to evening rush hour, Cleveland police have put in a number of “no parking” zones for that day beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m.
- Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street (Both Sides)
- Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street (Both sides)
- Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6th Street (Both sides)
- Erie Court and Sumner Avenue (Both sides)
- East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue (Both sides)
- East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road (Both sides)
- East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue (Both sides)
The same restrictions will apply for Game 2, which is on Friday, October 6, but at 5:08 p.m. (With gates opening at 3 p.m.) On Friday, the restrictions go into effect at 1 p.m. and run until 1 a.m.
Everyone should plan on leaving plenty of time to get downtown to enjoy the playoffs – leave early!
Police are reminding all fans to be very cautions of counterfeit tickets. Both games 1 and 2 are sold out, so buying tickets from anywhere but Indians.com is at your own risk.
RTA is offering extended service on their lines as well as a special $5-cash round-trip ticket for the playoff games. Those tickets can be bought at the following stations:
- Brookpark
- Puritas
- Triskett
- Tower City Light Rail platform
- Louis Stokes/Windermere
The RTA walkway will be open at 8 a.m. both game days and service is available for 60 minutes after the end of each game.
