What you need to know if you’re downtown for the Indians ALDS series

CLEVELAND – It’s time for everyone to “RallyTogether” as the Tribe begins post season play for the 2017 season.

The first playoff game, Game 1 of the American League division series is Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30. Since the start time is close to evening rush hour, Cleveland police have put in a number of “no parking” zones for that day beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m.

Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street (Both Sides)

Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street (Both sides)

Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6th Street (Both sides)

Erie Court and Sumner Avenue (Both sides)

East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue (Both sides)

East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road (Both sides)

East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue (Both sides)

The same restrictions will apply for Game 2, which is on Friday, October 6, but at 5:08 p.m. (With gates opening at 3 p.m.) On Friday, the restrictions go into effect at 1 p.m. and run until 1 a.m.

Everyone should plan on leaving plenty of time to get downtown to enjoy the playoffs – leave early!

Police are reminding all fans to be very cautions of counterfeit tickets. Both games 1 and 2 are sold out, so buying tickets from anywhere but Indians.com is at your own risk.

RTA is offering extended service on their lines as well as a special $5-cash round-trip ticket for the playoff games. Those tickets can be bought at the following stations:

Brookpark

Puritas

Triskett

Tower City Light Rail platform

Louis Stokes/Windermere

The RTA walkway will be open at 8 a.m. both game days and service is available for 60 minutes after the end of each game.

