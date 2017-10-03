What you need to know if you’re downtown for the Indians ALDS series

Posted 4:42 pm, October 3, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 29: Giovanny Urshela #39 Yandy Diaz #36 Francisco Lindor #12 and Erik Gonzalez #9 of the Cleveland Indians celebrate a 10 -1 victory over the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Progressive Field on September 29, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – It’s time for everyone to “RallyTogether” as the Tribe begins post season play for the 2017 season.

The first playoff game, Game 1 of the American League division series is Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30. Since the start time is close to evening rush hour, Cleveland police have put in a number of “no parking” zones for that day beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m.

  • Carnegie Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street (Both Sides)
  • Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street (Both sides)
  • Huron Road from Ontario Street to West 6th Street (Both sides)
  • Erie Court and Sumner Avenue (Both sides)
  • East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue (Both sides)
  • East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road (Both sides)
  • East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue (Both sides)

The same restrictions will apply for Game 2, which is on  Friday, October 6, but at 5:08 p.m. (With gates opening at 3 p.m.) On  Friday, the restrictions go into effect  at 1 p.m. and run until 1 a.m.

Everyone should plan on leaving plenty of time to get downtown to enjoy the playoffs – leave early!

Police are reminding all fans to be very cautions of counterfeit tickets. Both games 1 and 2 are sold out, so buying tickets from anywhere but Indians.com is at your own risk.

RTA is offering extended service on their lines as well as a special $5-cash round-trip ticket for the playoff games. Those tickets can be bought at the following stations:

  • Brookpark
  • Puritas
  • Triskett
  • Tower City Light Rail platform
  • Louis Stokes/Windermere

The RTA walkway will be open at 8 a.m. both game days and service is available for 60 minutes after the end of each game.

Click here for more info on Games 1 and 2. 

Click here for all your Tribe coverage. 

 

