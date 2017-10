Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traffic is backed up in both directions on I-271 near Forbes Rd. following an accident involving a dump truck.

ODOT says a mechanical failure caused the truck to break through a barrier wall in the far left lane of I-271 northbound. This caused the accident to take up lanes on both the north and southbound sides of the interstate.

I-271 south is backed up to Mayfield; 271 north is backed up to Rt. 8.