Temperatures staying on the warmer side one more day

CLEVELAND - It wasn’t quite a record high, but it sure was warm on this third day of October. Our high of 85°F was only four degrees away from the record for Tuesday.

We will stay on the warm side of a cool front on Wednesday before temperatures start a modest temperature retreat.

That retreat comes with a chance for showers on Wednesday afternoon, but hopefully a pullback of the shower threat for Game 1 of the baseball playoffs at Progressive Field. Rain delays to Game 2 on Friday may be problematic.