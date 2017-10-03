Suspect orders sandwich, robs Cleveland Subway at gunpoint

CLEVELAND– Investigators are looking to identify the man they say robbed a Subway in Cleveland.

It happened at the restaurant on West 25th Street in Cleveland on Sept. 23. Police said the man ordered a sandwich and when the worker rang up his food, he pulled out a gun.

The suspect demanded cash from the register and the employee handed over the money. Police said the man also robbed a female customer.

Anyone with information should call Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or email jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us