Show Info: October 3, 2017
Beckwith Orchards
It’s apple season in Northeast Ohio! This local orchard is home to some very unique apples!
1617 Lake Rockwell Road
Kent,OH 44240
(330)-673-6433
www.beckwithorchards.com
Ethan Allen
The more tome you spend indoors, the more you realize your home needs an upgrade!
http://www.EthanAllen.com
Elegant Essentials
This very special boutique specializes in clothing and undergarments for breast cancer survivors!
www.elegantessentialsonline.com
Panera Pink Ribbon Bagel
Panera is also helping in the fight against breast cancer!
www.covelli.com/gopink
Read’s Jewelry & Loan
Fine jewelry for a fraction of the cost!
1466 St. Clair Ave NE
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
216-621-1349
readsjewelryandloan.com
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party: Mike Belkin
Socks, Sports, Rock, and Art! A new book that you might enjoy!
Wednesday, October 4, 5:00
Music Box Supper Club
1148 Main Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113
Free (Please make reservations for Dinner at 5:00, storytelling at 7:00)
Website for details and reservations: http://www.musicboxcle.com/event/the-history-of-the-great-rock-concerts-in-cleveland-mike-belkin/
Cleveland Metroparks
It’s time to step outdoors and enjoy the beauty of Northeast Ohio! Try visiting the archery range in the Cleveland Metroparks!
https://clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/activities/event-activity-types/archery
Ohio Star Theater
There are four upcoming shows at the Ohio Star Theater, located in Amish Country!
1387 Old State Route 39
Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
855-344-7547
http://www.dhgroup.com/theater
Girl Scouts of North East Ohio
You know them for their cookies, but there is so much more to being a part of Girl Scouts!
One Girl Scout Way
Macedonia, OH 44056
www.gsneo.org
Dr. Marc
When should you get a mammogram? Different groups have different recommendations. Dr. Marc helped sort things out!