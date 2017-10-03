Security checkpoints outside Progressive Field for Indians’ ALDS games

CLEVELAND– There will be extra security on Gateway Plaza when the Cleveland Indians play in the American League Division Series.

Game 1 is Thursday at 7:38 p.m. and Game 2 is Friday at 5:08. Gates open at Progressive Field at 5:40 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

The club said “security activation” will start three hours before the gates open.

During this time, no vehicles will be allowed in the area. No one will be permitted in the plaza without passing through a security checkpoint, which are located at Ontario Street and Eagle Avenue, Huron Road and East 6th Street, the Gateway East parking garage, and East 9th Street and Eagle Avenue.

The Indians said the security activation is new for this year’s postseason and it’s been in the works for months.

The Tribe will play the winner of Tuesday night’s Wild Card game between the Yankees and Twins. The ALDS is a best-of-five series.

