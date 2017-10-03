Reports: Barberton high and middle school evacuated after ‘active situation’ in area
BARBERTON, Ohio – Barberton police have evacuated the town’s high school and sports’ fields after reports of an active situation in the area.
Barberton High School has confirmed that the school was on lockdown and has since been cleared:
Police received a call at around 7 p.m. Tuesday that someone had seen a man walking in the area with a rifle. That has not been confirmed by police yet.
Our crew on the scene confirms that Barber Road has been shut down. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Fox 8 will update this story as details become available.
41.012833 -81.605122