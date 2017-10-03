× Reports: Barberton high and middle school evacuated after ‘active situation’ in area

BARBERTON, Ohio – Barberton police have evacuated the town’s high school and sports’ fields after reports of an active situation in the area.

Barberton High School has confirmed that the school was on lockdown and has since been cleared:

Barberton Police reporting High School and Middle School are cleared. Active situation in area, stay clear. Students released to families. — Barberton HS (@BHSMagics) October 4, 2017

Students and staff that are in BHS are safely on lockdown. More information as we get it. — Barberton HS (@BHSMagics) October 4, 2017

Police received a call at around 7 p.m. Tuesday that someone had seen a man walking in the area with a rifle. That has not been confirmed by police yet.

Our crew on the scene confirms that Barber Road has been shut down. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Fox 8 will update this story as details become available.