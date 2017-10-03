Missing: Michael Wegrzyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Michael Wegrzyn left Chardon on April 4 and has not been seen since. His family said the 64-year-old was heading to Florida, but they have not heard from him.

Anyone with information is asking to call the Geauga County Sheriff's Office at 440-286-1234.

