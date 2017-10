“Mike Belkin: Socks, Sports, Rock, and Art” Free Book Signing!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music Box Supper Club1148 Main Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113Free (Please make reservations for Dinner at 5:00, storytelling at 7:00)Website for details and reservations: http://www.musicboxcle.com/event/the-history-of-the-great-rock-concerts-in-cleveland-mike-belkin/

Thursday. October 12, 7:00 PM

Author Series with Mike Belkin

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foster Theater

1100 Rock and Roll Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44114

Free with a reservation

Rock Hall members can RSVP starting at 10am on Monday, September 25.

Non-members can RSVP starting at 10am on Tuesday, September 26.

To RSVP, visit ticketing.rockhall.com.

Website for details: https://www.rockhall.com/author-series-mike-belkin

Web – www.BelkinStory.com