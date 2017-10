WESTLAKE, Ohio– Investigators released a sketch on Tuesday of a man they say tried to lure a teen into his car.

A 13-year-old girl was riding her bike on Dover Center Road near Georgetown Drive in Westlake at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a man pulled up next to her and told her to get into his car. She rode away and told her mother, who reported it to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.